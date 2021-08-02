BBC News

Pat Holland death: Alan Scott, accused of murder, appears in court

image captionA man has appeared in court via video link accused of the murder of 83-year-old Patricia Holland

A man charged with the murder of an 83-year-old woman has appeared in court.

Alan Scott is accused of killing Patricia Holland, of Lowestoft Road in Gorleston-on-Sea.

The 41-year-old appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court via video link, but spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and that he was of no fixed abode.

He will appear before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

image captionMrs Holland's remains was found at her home after she was last seen near her home on 24 July

Mrs Holland's remains was found at her home after she was last seen near her home on 24 July.

Mr Scott, who had been the pensioner's lodger, was arrested on Saturday and charged with her murder on Sunday.

