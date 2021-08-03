Shipdham murder probe: Woman died of head injury
A woman whose death is being investigated as suspected murder died from a severe head injury, post-mortem tests have shown.
Police have provisionally named the victim as Malgorzata Lewanska, who was in her 30s. She died at a house in Lake Close, Shipdham, in Norfolk at about 14:20 BST on Sunday.
A man in his 30s, also from Shipdham, near Dereham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in police custody.
Norfolk Police said officers were called to the house in Shipdham at about 13:20 but the woman died at the scene.
A force spokesperson said: "Pending formal identification and coroner's inquest proceedings, the family of Malgorzata Lewanska has been informed."
Det Insp Lewis Craske, said: "We are looking for information from anyone who may have known Malgorzata or can help us with information around the circumstances leading up to her death."
On Monday, Norwich Magistrates Court granted Norfolk Police extra time to question the arrested man.
