Norfolk chicken plant chemical leak: Banham workers treated
- Published
Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a chemical leak at a chicken processing factory.
Ambulance crews went to Banham Poultry, in Attleborough in Norfolk just after 09:30 BST after reports one person was having breathing difficulties.
The East of England Ambulance Service said it treated 14 patients at the scene, with 11 transferred to hospital for "further assessment".
Norfolk Fire Service said the leak was made safe by 13:30.
It said it sent five crews to the factory, which supplies chicken products to supermarkets, and "helped to minimise exposure and make the area safe".
