Morrisons chickens 'dying deformed and in pain'
Chickens reared by one of Morrisons' main suppliers are dying deformed and in pain, an animal protection charity has said.
Open Cage investigated four intensive farms run by Cranswick in Norfolk and Suffolk and said it found them "riddled with sick animals".
Cranswick, which supplies birds for the welfare-assured Market Street brand, said it would urgently investigate.
Morrison's said it required all suppliers to maintain high standards.
It added that it cared deeply about animal welfare, and had ordered that Cranswick conduct an investigation.
Open Cages filmed at farms at Swainsthorpe, near Norwich; Kenninghall, near Diss; Fressingfield, near Harleston, and Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.
Dead bodies rotting
It said that at all four farms, chickens were completely or almost unable to walk, with many found with deformed and twisted legs, frantically flapping their wings and collapsing in pain.
Hundreds were covered in filth and suffering chemical burns from laying in their own waste, with dead bodies found rotting.
Conditions were so overcrowded at the so-called "mega farms" that birds had no more space than an A4 sheet of paper, Open Cages said.
It said cheaply-priced chickens were bred to grow 400% faster than in 1950 and slaughtered at just 35 days old to keep costs down.
The charity, along with TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham, who narrates the footage, has called on Morrisons to join Marks and Spencer, Waitrose and KFC and pledge to stop selling intensively-farmed chickens.
"These images have revealed without any ambiguity that extreme suffering is rampant in the supermarket's chicken supply chain," said Mr Packham.
"These poor animals are forced to endure pain, deformities, heart attacks and filthy, overcrowded conditions... the ugly truth of Market Street is undeniable."
A spokesman for Cranswick said it takes: "The welfare of chickens at our farms very seriously and it is always our first priority.
"After viewing this video footage we are now conducting an urgent and thorough investigation."
