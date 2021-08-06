Banksy-style pieces appear in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
- Published
Three separate pieces of street art in the style of elusive graffiti artist Banksy have appeared in towns on the east coast of England.
The creations appeared in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, and Lowestoft in Suffolk.
They depict a child near a dug up-pavement, people dancing on a bus shelter and an amusement arcade-style toy-grabbing crane.
The artist has not authenticated the works via Instagram or any other means.
The BBC has attempted to contact representatives of Banksy, whose recent work includes a hula-hooping girl and an escaping prisoner.
A joint bid to become the next UK City of Culture in 2025 has been made by the three towns where the new artwork has appeared.
It is the first time that towns and neighbouring places have been allowed to apply for the status.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk