Prince Philip crash site in Norfolk gets new speed limit
The speed limit is going to be lowered on the road with a poor accident record where the late Duke of Edinburgh had a crash in 2019 injuring two women.
The 60mph (96km/h) limit is being lowered to 50mph (80km/h) on the A149 between Babingley and the Dersingham, near King's Lynn, in Norfolk.
Prince Philip, who was 97, was unhurt after his Land Rover spun on its side at a junction near Babingley.
The speed limit is also being reduced between between Snettisham and Heacham.
The duke, who died earlier this year, had been leaving the royal estate at nearby Sandringham when the collision happened.
A nine-month-old boy in the other car was uninjured, while the driver had cuts and another passenger broke her wrist.
The speed limits will be lowered this autumn.
Norfolk County Council said the "two sections of the busy road have a poor injury accident record".
Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, said: "Sadly this part of the A149 has seen a number of serious accidents due to excessive speeds so I welcome this change to help make the route safer for the more than 14,000 vehicles that use it every day.
"We hope this safety improvement will help to complement other recent changes along the road between King's Lynn and Hunstanton that has seen average speed cameras installed and changes to road signs and marking."
After the 2019 crash, Norfolk County Council announced it was introducing speed cameras on the road.