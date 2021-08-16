BBC News

Norwich: Unexploded World War Two mortar destroyed

Published
image captionPolice said Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) had assessed the mortar in the Norwich park

Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on World War Two mortar discovered in a park.

The explosive was found by a workman at Anderson's Meadow, off Mile Cross Road, in Norwich at 12:50 BST.

Norfolk Police said officers worked with staff from Norwich City Council, which owns the park, to cordon off the area.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) then destroyed the mortar by detonating it "loudly, but safely", police said.

image captionThe mortar was discovered by a workman at a park in Norwich

