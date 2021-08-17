Essex man admits kidnap and attempted murder of woman
- Published
A man has admitted dragging a woman from a house before forcing her into a car and driving her 50 miles (80km) where she was stabbed.
Christopher Crichton, 32, from Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnap at Norwich Crown Court.
The woman was attacked and put into a car at a house in Yarmouth Road in Kirby Cane, Norfolk, in April.
Police found her in Nacton, near Ipswich, almost three hours later.
Crichton will be sentenced in October.
After the attack, the woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.
Norfolk Police confirmed the woman and Crichton, of Park Street, knew each other.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk