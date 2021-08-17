BBC News

Essex man admits kidnap and attempted murder of woman

Published
image captionA woman was seen being dragged from a house and into a car in Kirby Cane in April

A man has admitted dragging a woman from a house before forcing her into a car and driving her 50 miles (80km) where she was stabbed.

Christopher Crichton, 32, from Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and kidnap at Norwich Crown Court.

The woman was attacked and put into a car at a house in Yarmouth Road in Kirby Cane, Norfolk, in April.

Police found her in Nacton, near Ipswich, almost three hours later.

Crichton will be sentenced in October.

Map

After the attack, the woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Norfolk Police confirmed the woman and Crichton, of Park Street, knew each other.

image captionNorfolk Police said the woman was seen in distress and being driven away from Kirby Cane

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.