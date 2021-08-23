BBC News

Norwich man flies paramotor down UK for Alzheimer's research

A paramotor pilot has completed an emotional solo flight down the length of Great Britain to help raise awareness of Alzheimer's research.

Daniel Jones, 27, from Norwich, took off from John O'Groats in Scotland on 16 August and arrived at Land's End in Cornwall earlier.

The fundraising flight was made in tribute to his grandparents who died with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

"It's been unreal," he said as the total raised topped more than £7,000.

"I wanted to do something in their name, to get younger people talking about dementia and to help fight a disease that shouldn't happen to anyone," said Mr Jones.

It took Mr Jones a week to fly down the length of the UK, stopping one day due to heavy rain, with nearly 30 hours in the air and at times travelling at speeds of more than 70mph (110km/h).

Accompanied on the ground by his dad driving a support van, on Sunday he was forced to make an emergency landing just after leaving Weston-super-Mare in Somerset due to an engine problem.

"It was a heavy landing with my wing [flight canopy] getting caught in a tree and swinging me through - I gave dad kittens. I felt fine but was sore the next morning," he said.

According to Alzheimer's Research UK without the discovery of a cure it is estimated one in three people born today will develop dementia.

