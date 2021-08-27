Great Yarmouth: People's stories told in seaside sound walk
A seaside town recently visited by artist Banksy on his "spraycation" is about to launch a "sound walk" for its latest cultural offering.
Great Yarmouth is one of six towns in the country picked by Historic England to host the self-guided trail.
It has been designed by artist Oliver Payne to help listeners discover more about the town's heritage and people.
Historic England said it hoped the walk would help people "experience their familiar environment in a new way".
Local artist Oliver Payne said it had been a "pleasure to meet so many excellent people" who shared their stories of the town.
The immersive town centre sound walk has been created for Heritage Open Days between 10-19 September 2021.
The project - which also covers Redruth in Cornwall, Hull in East Yorkshire, Grantham in Lincolnshire, Barrow in Cumbria and Reading in Berkshire - is part of a cultural programme led by Historic England to help revive local high streets.
The walks will be available to listen to from Historic England on smartphones and devices from 10 September.
