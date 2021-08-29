Great Yarmouth rollercoaster return for golden wedding couple
- Published
A couple who marked their honeymoon with a rollercoaster ride have returned for the first time in 50 years to celebrate their golden wedding.
Peter and Christine Draper, who live near Basildon in Essex, honeymooned in Great Yarmouth and headed to the Pleasure Beach fairground most days.
Despite many holidays in the town, the pair never made it back on board the attraction until now.
Mrs Draper was a bit nervous but said "once the ride started, it was fine".
'Ups and downs'
The couple, who have two daughters and four grandchildren, got married on 28 August 1971 and enjoyed more than a dozen rides on the rollercoaster during their trip to the Norfolk seaside resort.
"It's a very lovely memory - we really enjoyed it," said Mrs Draper.
"Even though we've been to Yarmouth many times in the last 50 years, we've never got on the rollercoaster."
Her husband said: "We thought we might spend our golden wedding in Jamaica, but Great Yarmouth comes a close second."
The outing on the rollercoaster, which stands 70ft (21m) above the ground at its highest point, was suggested by their daughter Karen Mander, who lives in Billericay, Essex.
Mrs Draper said: "We always told her about the rollercoaster... she said 'It would be a nice idea for you to get back on that rollercoaster on your anniversary'."
The couple were 17 and 19 when they got married, with Mrs Draper saying the rollercoaster ride was a fitting way to celebrate their landmark anniversary.
"We've had our ups and downs but we're still together," she said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk