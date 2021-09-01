Dippy: More than 100,000 visit Norwich Cathedral dinosaur display
- Published
More than 100,000 people have visited Dippy the dinosaur during its stay at Norwich Cathedral, the final stop on a nationwide tour.
The 26m (85ft) Diplodocus, on loan from the Natural History Museum, has been on display in Norfolk since 13 July.
The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hodges said it had been "absolutely wonderful" to see so many visitors.
Dippy will remain at the cathedral until 30 October with its accompanying exhibition and other events.
"After such a challenging 18 months for everyone, it is brilliant that Dippy's visit has helped to inspire such an exciting summer of prehistoric fun," Dean Hodges said.
"Alongside the fun, our hope has always been that Dippy's visit would also encourage important conversations about the environment, faith and science, and the future of our planet.
"The response to our Reflection Zone has been particularly heartening, with more than 6,000 people adding leaves to the zone's trees and making their own personal pledges to help the environment,"
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk