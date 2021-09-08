Downham Market: Police called to town council meeting over row
- Published
Police were called to a town council meeting after an "outburst" from members of the public.
Downham Market Town Council was accused on Tuesday of ruining the Norfolk town's market with "draconian" rules.
Its clerk was left "visibly shaken" after the accusation was made by a member of the public, who was "loudly supported" by others in attendance, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Police said no offences were committed.
A man told the full council meeting that the market, held on Fridays and Saturdays, had been "devastated over the past two years".
He said it was down to the council doubling rent on the market, a "draconian rulebook" and accused them of taking away their freedom of speech.
When the mayor tried to respond to the accusations, a woman stormed into the room demanding they "shut it down", while a man accused the town clerk of being a "bully", the LDRS said.
The mayor then suspended the meeting saying the clerk, Elaine Oliver, had acted "honourably at all times".
A live stream of the meeting was suspended for 25 minutes while the police were called to the Jubilee Community Centre.
'Aggressive nature'
In a statement released after the meeting, the council said the allegations were "serious and inaccurate".
"This attack upon our clerk and the smooth running of the council meeting was supported loudly by several members of the public who were in attendance.
"Because of the aggressive nature of the attack the meeting not only had to be suspended but the police were called to intervene," it said.
The council said it "deplored" the events and offered apologies to the people of Downham Market.
Norfolk Police said officers attended and "established no offences were committed and no complaints were made by anyone at the meeting".