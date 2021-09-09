Cawston Park: Police seek man after death of patient Ben King
- Published
Police have named a man wanted in connection with an investigation into the ill-treatment of a patient with severe learning disabilities who later died at a private hospital.
Ben King, 32, also had Down's Syndrome and was being treated at Jeesal Cawston Park, near Aylsham in Norfolk, when he died on 29 July 2020.
Norfolk Police want to trace Dami Tobi Ayans, 60, who is thought to have previously lived in the Costessey area.
Cawston Park closed in May.
Mr King had been detained at Cawston Park under the Mental Health Act in 2018.
Following an inquest into his death, a report by coroner Jacqueline Lake said Mr King had been given a sedative on 28 July after showing signs of agitation.
The report said CCTV viewed at the inquest showed Mr King had been assaulted in the hours prior to his death.
The hospital, which had been placed in special measures by Care Quality Commission inspectors in 2019, was closed earlier this year because provider Jeesal had been "unable to demonstrate improvements".