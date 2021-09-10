Norwich: Nightclub to open at Liquid site despite noise fears
A new nightclub will replace one which closed more than a decade ago, despite worries over noise.
ATIK will open at the site of Liquid on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich after it was approved by city councillors.
The planning committee heard 18 neighbours objected to a new rooftop terrace, which councillor Ben Price said would have a "massive impact".
A speaker on behalf of developer REKOM said experts, including environmental health, had not raised concerns.
Councillor Ian Stutely, chairman of the licensing committee, said its license could be reviewed if issues arose when it opened.
"I think the applicant is taking a big risk here," he said.
"I hope the noise will go up rather than out."
A spokesman from REKOM said the site would create 50 jobs and it was hoping for an early 2022 opening.
