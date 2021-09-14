Cromer: Home plans rejected after overdevelopment concern
Councillors have rejected a proposed site for 55 homes in a town, but have recommended 400 be built in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
North Norfolk councillors must identify space for more than 600 homes in Cromer, designated a large growth town.
The potential site at Clifton Park for 55 homes received 91 public objections.
Councillors agreed to earmark land adjacent to London Road, within the Norfolk Coast AONB, for 400 homes, despite six objections.
Residents objecting to the Clifton Park plan said the area was important to wildlife, provided separation between East Runton and Cromer and was already overdeveloped, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Liberal Democrat council leader, and The Runtons ward councillor, Sarah Butikofer, said: "I believe if we are truly representing our communities we should be representing their views and listening to what they have to say.
"We know there isn't the pressure on these 55 houses. It can be made up in other areas."
Norfolk Coast is one of the UK's 46 AONBs, designated areas whose distinctive character and natural beauty is safeguarded in the national interest.
Councillors were told developments in the AONB were acceptable if in the public interest.
The Norwich Road land would be used for 400 homes, plus homes for older people and sports pitches.
The plans, agreed by the council's planning policy and built heritage working party, will now go before the council's cabinet.
