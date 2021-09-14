Banksy: Great Yarmouth council calls in conservator for removed mural
A council that covered up a Banksy mural amid "sensitivity" to a girl's death is hoping to restore and move it.
The piece, showing children on an inflatable dinghy being flung in the air, appeared last month on a wall in Gorleston, Norfolk, near to where Ava-May Littleboy, three, died in 2018.
She was killed when an inflatable trampoline burst on the beach.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council has commissioned a conservator to restore the work.
It is considering whether it can be moved to an art gallery.
The matter was discussed at a council meeting on Monday evening, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The artwork was one of 10 left by Banksy in Norfolk and Suffolk during his so-called "Great British Spraycation", with the first appearing on 6 August and others discovered in subsequent days.
But it was swiftly covered over by workers who were "aware of the local sensitivities" surrounding the death of Ava-May, from Lower Somersham, Suffolk.
Trevor Wainwright, leader of the council's Labour opposition, asked whether the "valuable" piece of art could be brought "back to life" at a less sensitive location.
Paula Boyce, in charge of the council's Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk UK City of Culture 2025 Bid, confirmed it had "commissioned a conservator".
"They've already visited the site to have a look at how to fully restore and reclaim the painting," she said.
The restoration work was currently being costed, she said, but added: "We do believe it would be worthwhile taking it off the wall and conserving it and putting it on show in a public gallery somewhere."
The council has not yet confirmed when the work might go ahead.