East Anglia trust continues to break out of area care target
- Published
A mental health trust has further delayed its commitment to stop patients being sent far from home for help.
In 2014, Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) bosses vowed to stop sending patients out of the area within four months, a target which was moved to October 2017, then March 2018.
NSFT said pandemic demand meant it failed to meet its September deadline.
A report ahead of a meeting on 23 September said the deadline has now been pushed back to April 2022.
Recent figures show there were 235 out of area placement days in July 2021, down from a high of 1,974 in April 2019, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But campaigners have said any number is too high.
A spokesperson for the Norfolk and Suffolk Crisis campaign group said: "We are absolutely disgusted that they haven't moved further towards achieving this objective."
Emma Corlett, county councillor and mental health campaigner, said: "We have been waiting for eight and a half years for this to be addressed.
"But NSFT can't magic beds out of the air and they don't have the staff to stop people reaching crisis point in the first place."
She called for "massive investment" from central government but said the trust "also needs to be run by people who will know what to do with it".
Responding to the delay, Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief executive said: "We want to be able to treat everyone needing a hospital stay as close to home as possible.
"Sadly, the current demand for mental health support means we will not meet the ambition to reduce the number of people we send out of area for hospital care to zero in September.
"As a system, we will work towards March 2022."
In 2015, NSFT became the first mental health trust to be placed in special measures and was rated "inadequate" on three occasions by the Care Quality Commission.