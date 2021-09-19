BBC News

Fishing crew rescued from sinking boat off Norfolk coast

image source, Geograph/Mat Fascione
image captionThe leaking fishing boat was rescued two miles (3km) off Scolt Head Island, seen here at low tide

Two fishermen have been rescued from a boat at risk of sinking, the lifeboat service said.

The RNLI at Wells in Norfolk received a mayday call in the early hours of Saturday informing them the vessel was taking in water.

The 14m (45ft) boat had been trawling two miles north off Scolt Head Island when it started to take on water through the stern gland.

Two lifeboats and a rescue helicopter were sent out to help with the rescue.

The coastguard helicopter circled overhead as a precaution while the Skegness and Wells lifeboats put crew members onboard the fishing boat.

The crew then rigged up two salvage pumps which reduced the water level onboard, enabling the helicopter to stand down.

The damaged boat was then towed back to Wells Harbour.

image captionScolt Head Island lies off the Norfolk coast

