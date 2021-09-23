Covid: James Paget Hospital staff untaken leave tops £3m
The cost of staff holidays that went untaken while a hospital worked "tirelessly" during the pandemic totalled more than £3m, its finance director has estimated.
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Trust in Gorleston, Norfolk, had a "significant backlog" of annual leave.
Ed Taylor told its annual general meeting that government funding was required to cover costs from 2020-21.
Trust chief executive Anna Hills said it was encouraging staff to take leave.
Mr Taylor said: "As you can imagine, there was a significant backlog of annual leave, as the staff worked tirelessly and were unable to take their usual holiday, and the cost of that is reflected in the accounts."
Funding of £2.2m from the government covered the cost of staff not taking leave, which did not include leave that was not taken due to the trust's policies and guidelines, he added.
He estimated, therefore, that the total value of unpaid annual leave would have been in excess of £3m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An additional £900,000 in government funding was provided to cover overtime payments and other leave pay.
Asked if staff were taking a well-earned break, Ms Hill said: "We have been encouraging our staff to take their annual leave over the summer and to work with their colleagues so that everybody has the opportunity to take some time off and to have some real downtime.
"Obviously [we have been] making sure that we can still maintain our services safely while staff do have some time off."
