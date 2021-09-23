University students looking forward to full campus experience Published 58 minutes ago

image source, Getty Images image caption Students are returning to the University of East Anglia campus in Norwich

Students are back at university with the hope of in-person teaching, mixing with friends and having the complete campus experience. The BBC spoke to freshers, health workers and staff at the University of East Anglia in Norwich as it welcomes 17,000 students.

'You can have more communication with people'

image source, Martin Giles/BBC image caption Kelly Huanj did not enjoy online learning

Sociology student Kelly Huanj is having a second stab at her first year, after feeling disillusioned with the university experience during tighter Covid restrictions.

"I was studying business last year but I dropped out because it wasn't fun stuck in your uni room all the time and doing lectures," she says.

"I feel that's really not for me.

"It was always online. I only did two seminars face to face, and with the two-metre distancing, you couldn't really hear each other.

"Also, I didn't really enjoy business. This, it's quite exciting - you can have more communication with other people.

"I feel, face-to-face... you'll have more communication with your lecturers, a bigger friend group with your course-mates, not just your flatmates - it's all good."

'I'm so glad it's gone back to normal'

image source, Martin Giles/BBC image caption Leah Skinner is excited that in-person teaching has resumed

"I'm really excited. Oh my gosh, it's been building up over the summer and now I'm actually here, it's crazy," says Leah Skinner, who is also studying sociology.

"I love that it's face-to-face now - it's so exciting. We get to speak to our lecturers and see everyone, and you can meet your course-mates."

Asked if she would have gone to university last year, given the restrictions, she says: "Probably not, I think that would put me off big-time.

"I would want it to be in person so I am glad it has gone back to normal."

'It's about keeping students and the wider community safe'

image source, Martin Giles/BBC image caption Ivo Garnham says safety is paramount at social events

A vibrant social life is all part of the university experience, and the UEA Students Union is offering gigs and club nights again, but taking a hard line on Covid safety.

"You either have to have proof that you have been double-vaccinated, plus 14 days, or show evidence with a text of having a negative lateral flow test on the same day," says Ivo Garnham, undergraduate education officer at the union.

"We've all sorts of musical events, endless freshers' club nights with everyone in close proximity and in an enclosed, indoor space.

"It's about keeping our student community safe, but also the wider community, as with club nights, anyone can come in."

'There is an impetus to get vaccinated'

image source, Martin Giles/BBC image caption Andrew Pover is part of team working to vaccinate students who have not yet had the jab

Andrew Pover is part of an NHS roving vaccination team, which is on-site for freshers' week. It hopes to reach the estimated 20% of students who are yet to have the jab.

"The students here have come from many places; some of them are not local, some of them are not English," he says.

"We want to get those who do not have a local GP, and for whom vaccinations have not been on their list of priorities up to now."

image source, Martin Giles/BBC image caption The NHS is offering a drop-in vaccination centre on campus

A small minority of students are doubtful whether they need the vaccine, he says.

"They have heard they are low-risk of dying, which they are, but they are at risk of other complications such as long Covid, which could disrupt their education and possibly their future life.

"There are other factors around things like, 'Can they go into clubs and bars?', where there is an impetus to get vaccinated as places won't let them in.

"I think some of the younger people are more willing [to have the vaccine] than some of the older groups."

'There's a real buzz on campus - it's fantastic'

image source, Martin Giles/BBC image caption Prof David Richardson says "it's absolutely wonderful having everyone back"

Prof David Richardson, vice-chancellor, says everyone at the university is doing their bit to ensure it is Covid-safe.

Up to 90% of teaching was delivered remotely in the last academic year, with some virtual learning and support continuing in some subjects, and for students isolating.

"Everybody is here, enjoying the welcome event. It's absolutely wonderful having everyone back," he says.

"This time last year we had a very different kind of welcome week: nobody was vaccinated, we had two-metre social distancing, and there was very limited face-to-face teaching.

"The contrast is amazing, and I've heard students say 'This is what being at university is like' - it's this campus experience they really want.

"There's a real buzz on campus - it's fantastic."

Testing facilities are on site, and students are encouraged to carry out a lateral flow test twice a week and wear masks when in public indoor areas, such as lecture halls.

"Nobody wants to see universities close again; everybody wants to do everything to keep campus open and they're all playing their part in doing that," he adds.

"Students are so pleased. They want a normal university year ahead of them."

