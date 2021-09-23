In pictures: Sheringham 125-year-old shipwreck revealed
- Published
Aerial photographs have shown the full scale of a 125-year-old shipwreck.
Calm weather has allowed Chris Taylor to photograph the sunken remains of the SS Commodore, which ran aground close to Sheringham on the north Norfolk coast in 1896.
All 14 crew on the boat were rescued, but parts of the wreck remain visible when conditions allow.
Mr Taylor began taking the drone pictures earlier this week and said he has "had lots of interest, which has been lovely".
The photographer said: "Until recently the wreck has been covered by sand but much of the shipwreck is now visible."
Mr Taylor said he "stumbled upon it while returning to shore" after another dive.
"I have looked for it a few times in the past but never had any luck," he said.
According to the Sheringham Society, the SS Commodore was carrying a cargo of coal when it was blown ashore just to the west of the town during a storm in November 1896.
As the storm intensified, the Commodore was wrecked and subsequently blown up as it constituted a danger to shipping.
Tim Groves, from the Sheringham Museum, said: "It's a wreck we know is there but is infrequently seen. It really helps tell the story of how dangerous the north Norfolk shore could be."