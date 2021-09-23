BBC News

In pictures: Sheringham 125-year-old shipwreck revealed

Published
image source, Chris Taylor
image captionPhotographer Chris Taylor said the calm weather conditions revealed the wreck of the SS Commodore

Aerial photographs have shown the full scale of a 125-year-old shipwreck.

Calm weather has allowed Chris Taylor to photograph the sunken remains of the SS Commodore, which ran aground close to Sheringham on the north Norfolk coast in 1896.

All 14 crew on the boat were rescued, but parts of the wreck remain visible when conditions allow.

Mr Taylor began taking the drone pictures earlier this week and said he has "had lots of interest, which has been lovely".

image source, Chris Taylor
image source, Chris Taylor

The photographer said: "Until recently the wreck has been covered by sand but much of the shipwreck is now visible."

Mr Taylor said he "stumbled upon it while returning to shore" after another dive.

"I have looked for it a few times in the past but never had any luck," he said.

image source, Chris Taylor
image source, Chris Taylor

According to the Sheringham Society, the SS Commodore was carrying a cargo of coal when it was blown ashore just to the west of the town during a storm in November 1896.

As the storm intensified, the Commodore was wrecked and subsequently blown up as it constituted a danger to shipping.

image source, Chris Taylor
image source, Jon Payne

Tim Groves, from the Sheringham Museum, said: "It's a wreck we know is there but is infrequently seen. It really helps tell the story of how dangerous the north Norfolk shore could be."

image source, Jon Payne
image source, Jon Payne

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story