Covid: Norfolk and Suffolk mental health staff not all double-jabbed
Some 250 clinical staff at an NHS mental health service have not received both doses of the Covid vaccine.
A report to the board of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), which runs NHS mental health services in the two counties, revealed that as of July, 92.3% of staff had received their first dose.
It said 88.4% had received both.
The trust said the roll-out had been a "great success" and it would continue engaging with staff.
Earlier this month the government began a consultation on mandating vaccines for frontline health staff, as it already had for the social care sector.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that during a meeting on Thursday non-executive board member Adrian Matthews asked what the trust was going to do to get the figure to 100%, given that the vaccination could become compulsory.
Chief medical officer for NSFT, Daniel Dalton, said he was confident the trust would be "able to engage with individually and have conversations with" those who have not taken up both Covid vaccines.
