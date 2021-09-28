Norfolk school child care officer jailed for pupil sex abuse
- Published
A child care officer has been jailed for 21 years for sexually abusing two pupils at a complex needs school.
Michael Smith, 64, of High Street, Dereham, was convicted of 16 offences against two boys in their early teens at the school in Norfolk.
The crimes took place between 2014 and 2016, but Smith continued to abuse one victim until 2018, after the boy had left the school, police said.
Upon his release he will spend a further seven years on licence.
Smith worked as a child care officer at the school and was convicted at an earlier hearing at Norwich Crown Court.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
'Terrible crimes'
Det Con Natalie Riseborough said the sentence reflected "the seriousness of Smith's crimes".
"We see this pattern all too often, when abusers befriend the victims and their families in order to facilitate the abuse and avoid suspicion," she said.
"The strength these boys have shown in acknowledging Smith's actions as wrong, and speaking out about it, is immeasurable.
"Smith had been a figure of authority in their lives and was in a position of trust.
"He used this to commit terrible crimes that are likely to live with these victims forever."
She added that the "courage" shown by the boys in coming forward had "broken the cycle of abuse these boys faced [and] prevented others becoming victims".
