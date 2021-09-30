Vehicle carrier stopped by Norfolk Police for insecure load
The driver of a vehicle transporter has been stopped by police for having an insecure load.
Norfolk Police said the transporter, which was stopped in Thickthorn, Norfolk, also had defective tyres, drive shaft and bodywork.
The force carried out a number of checks alongside the Drivers and Vehicle Standards Agency.
A trailer with defective lights and tractors with incorrect driver information were also stopped.
