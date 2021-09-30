BBC News

Vehicle carrier stopped by Norfolk Police for insecure load

Published
Image source, NSRAPT
Image caption, Police carried out a number of checks on several vehicles

The driver of a vehicle transporter has been stopped by police for having an insecure load.

Norfolk Police said the transporter, which was stopped in Thickthorn, Norfolk, also had defective tyres, drive shaft and bodywork.

The force carried out a number of checks alongside the Drivers and Vehicle Standards Agency.

A trailer with defective lights and tractors with incorrect driver information were also stopped.

Image source, NSEAPT
Image caption, Police said this vehicle was also found with an excessive load, that was insecure, and its axles were dangerously overloaded

