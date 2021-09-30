Banksy stable on display for final day at Merrivale Model Village
A miniature stable created by Banksy and placed at a seafront attraction can be seen in situ for the final time this year.
The tiny shack appeared at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 6 August, during the artist's 'Great British Spraycation'.
Merrivale said Thursday was the last chance for visitors to see the piece, as it was "not weatherproof".
It is being lent to an exhibition in December before returning next year.
"We do want people to continue to be able to view the art piece so it is going on loan to Peterborough Museum for an urban art exhibition starting in December," said Merrivale on its Facebook page.
In early August, nine other Banksy works appeared in Great Yarmouth, Cromer, Gorleston, King's Lynn, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad.
Merrivale's owner, Frank Newsome, previously revealed how the artist used diversion tactics to leave his calling card at the venue in secret.