Fuel supplies: Norfolk bus firm cancels services due to 'panic-buying'
A bus company has cancelled all its services on Sunday "due to so many people panic-buying fuel".
Sanders Coaches, which operates routes across Norfolk, said it was having to reduce and cancel services due to fuel delivery issues.
The company said it was doing so to ensure its school contracts could be fulfilled next week.
It comes as the Petrol Retailers Association said fuel supply was still a "big problem" in south-east England.
From Monday, military personnel will begin delivering fuel petrol across the UK.
The fuel crisis has caused long queues outside some petrol stations, leading customers to drive to multiple sites in search of supplies.
While the government and retailers say there is enough fuel at UK refineries, a shortage of drivers has slowed the transport of fuel to many forecourts, and demand has been high.
Holt-based Sanders said it had reduced some of its Saturday services but stopped all services on Sunday.
In a statement on its website, Charles Sanders of the firm said an order of fuel that was due to arrive on Friday had not turned up.
"Even worse was we had no prior notification that it would not come," it said.
"We have now had to take some drastic action to conserve what little fuel we have to ensure children get to school next week and we can operate at least some services.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during a situation that is beyond our control."
