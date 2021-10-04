Eight rescued from Norfolk Broads sinking boat
Eight people, including a 92-year-old woman, have been rescued from a sinking boat in The Broads.
The vessel was 75% under water on the River Bure, near Belaugh, in Norfolk, when lifeboats and emergency services arrived at about 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Most on board had "huddled together" on the part of the boat that was not submerged, but two were half in the water, the lifeboat crew said.
All eight were safely rescued and checked by paramedics.
The independent Hemsby Broads Rescue crew said on Facebook they were called out by Humber Coastguard and arrived along with two boats from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
All those on board the stricken boat were rescued and taken to a "floodlit casualty assessment area" which had been set up by coastguard crews.
"Once all the casualties were in the safe hands of the ambulance service, Hemsby Broads Rescue were stood down," they wrote.
