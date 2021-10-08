UK City of Culture 2025: Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft not on longlist
Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk have failed to make the longlist to become the next UK City of Culture in 2025.
The coastal area submitted a joint bid on the first occasion that towns and neighbouring areas were allowed to apply for the status.
The longlist, unveiled by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, includes Bradford, Stirling and County Durham.
Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk councils said they would ensure "arts and culture remain in the spotlight".
The bid submitted by both local authorities in July was given a boost when the street artist Banksy went on a "spraycation" creating works in Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft.
Failure to make the longlist means the coastal area, which was up against 19 other bids from across the UK, will miss out on the financial and tourism boost which is usually attracted by the status.
The status, granted every four years, is being celebrated in Coventry this year.
The arts programme in the West Midlands city is expected to generate about £210m for its economy and attract about 2.5m visitors.
In a joint statement, the leaders of both councils, congratulated the longlist candidates and said they would be happy to work with them on future plans.
"A pledge has been made to ensure that arts and culture remain firmly in the spotlight in Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk, despite the combined areas not making the longlist," the statement said.
The East Suffolk district already hosts annual events such as the Latitude, Aldeburgh. Folk East, Maverick and First Light festivals,
East Suffolk Council's Conservative leader Steve Gallant, said while the news was "obviously disappointing" the "ambition to shine a light on the wealth of amazing arts and cultural groups and activities" remains.
"Our bid has brought people together to talk about the potential of the area and we fully intend to keep that momentum going," he said.
The Conservative leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Carl Smith, said: "We feel strongly that our coastal region is an inspirational and special place, with a rich and multi-layered culture and many wonderful opportunities.
"We are determined to open that up to everyone who lives, works or studies here, with all the wonderful benefits it can bring, and to share it and showcase it to the world."
What is the UK City of Culture competition?
- The contest is run by the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport, in partnership with the UK nations
- It was set up to help cities become more on a par with London's creative industries and offerings
- It was inspired by the success of Liverpool's successful European City of Culture stint in 2008
- The government says the status also helps promote the UK's creative reputation abroad
- The first UK City of Culture was Hull in 2013, followed by Derry-Londonderry in 2017
- Norwich was one of four cities in the running to host the 2013 event
- Coventry is currently hosting a year-long programme of concerts, exhibitions, theatre, circus and festivals, as well as a digital TV series by young local writers
- This year, it was announced towns and regions would also be allowed to bid to host the 2025 celebration
- Culture Minister Oliver Dowden announced in May there were plans to continue to the event in 2029 and beyond
