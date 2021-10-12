Downham Market: Councillors' safety concerns after traders row
- Published
An ongoing row has left councillors "afraid" to walk through town alone, it has been claimed.
A dispute between Downham Market Town Council and market traders began over 18 months ago, and police were called to a council meeting in September.
Traders are angry at the council's "draconian" post-lockdown management of the Norfolk town's market.
Both the borough council and Elizabeth Truss MP have offered to help with mediation.
At a town council meeting in October, town mayor Jenny Groom said councillors had been left feeling "very threatened" following the previous meeting when a number of market traders turned up and the council felt they had to call police.
Tony Leach, a resident, told the September meeting that the market had been "devastated" since the start of the pandemic due to poor management by the town council.
'Volatile situation'
At Thursday's full council meeting of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, Labour group leader Charles Joyce is due to propose a motion outlining concerns that "some Downham town councillors and staff have publicly stated they are afraid to walk in Downham Market".
Deputy town mayor Jackie Westrop added that it had "become apparent" that people "in pursuit of the market agenda" would continue to attend council events in order to "criticise councillors".
Ms Westrop said the ongoing tensions meant she was uncertain whether the town's Halloween event could go ahead.
"Parents are concerned about the safety of bringing children into a volatile situation," she said.
However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service councillors have agreed that the event should go ahead as planned.
King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council's Conservative leader Stuart Dark recently said the authority would willingly provide "a significant investment in professional mediation" to resolve matters.
The row has attracted the attention of South West Norfolk's Conservative MP Ms Truss, who was appointed Foreign Secretary last month.
"I am extremely keen to see a thriving market within the town and have called on all parties to seek a resolution," she said.
"On Fridays and Saturdays, the market is a central feature in the town and certainly boosts foot traffic within Downham, which is very much appreciated by other businesses.
"I have raised my concerns directly with Downham Market Town Council and in order to restore confidence and ensure complete transparency, I have offered to support the council in moving forward with mediation via another council or external organisation.
"I therefore very much welcome the offer last week from the leader of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council Stuart Dark to assist Downham Market with mediation."