Norfolk lottery boost for at-risk Wells-next-the-Sea church
- Published
A church dating back to the 13th Century and on the at-risk register has been granted more than £286,100 so it can be restored and run events.
St Nicholas' Parish Church in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, has been awarded the Heritage Lottery funding to help it become a heritage and wellbeing hub.
The Grade II listed building in the seaside town is on Historic England's list of threatened sites.
Church rector the Reverend Brenda Stewart said she was "delighted".
"St Nicholas' church has always been such an important part building in Wells-next-the-Sea and it's great to know we will now be preserving it for future generations," she said.
"We're also very excited about the project's activities... including the habitat conservation and wellbeing activities planned for the site."
Liz Bates, from the National Lottery, said the money would help the church to "remain an important heritage building and continue as a vital and vibrant community hub".
The grant will be used to fund a range of activities including an interpretive scheme on the heritage of the building and its churchyards, a heritage detective trail and a conservation area created in partnership with Norfolk Wildlife Trust.
The money will also let the church link up with Wells Maltings' Heritage Centre, so that people can find out more about the site's conservation at special days.
Secondary glazing to some windows and a cycle stand will be installed to make the building more environmentally-friendly.
St Nicholas' was built in the 13th Century and underwent major restoration in 1460 before a blaze destroyed most of it in 1879.
The medieval tower, many of the external walls and the south porch survived, with the rest of the church rebuilt in 1883.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk