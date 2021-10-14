Framingham Pigot: Double-decker bus crash leaves man dead
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a double-decker bus on an A-road near Norwich.
The crash happened on the A146 close to Framingham Pigot shortly before 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
A man, aged in his 60s, was hit by a Norwich-bound bus and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The bus was carrying passengers but no-one on board was injured. Officers have appealed for witnesses who saw the man before the incident to get in touch.
