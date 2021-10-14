Covid: Nurse wins award for sensory-friendly jab clinic
- Published
A nurse who created a Covid-19 vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities and autism has received national recognition.
Rebecca Crossley devised the sensory-friendly space for patients who may find syringes, PPE and a busy, noisy clinic daunting.
The clinic, based in the Waveney area of Norfolk and north Suffolk, has a take-up rate of 99.9%.
The Royal College of Nursing award was "really important", said Ms Crossley.
"As soon as the pandemic hit, I thought 'this is going to be terrifying for people with learning disabilities and autism, and their family carers'," said Ms Crossley, a learning disability nurse at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.
She put her ideas to the clinical commissioning group and hospital after her own experience of having a Covid-19 jab early this year.
A separate room at the clinic on the hospital site was opened, with its own access. They scrapped a health questionnaire immediately before the vaccine, with Ms Crossley instead calling the patient or carer at home to discuss their needs.
'Family carers trusted me'
"We found a beautiful venue where we could manipulate the environment to meet the sensory needs of the population," she said.
"They come through a sensory garden to enter the clinic, where all the equipment is hidden behind a screen.
"Some were too frightened of catching Covid, and wouldn't leave their car, but we were able to vaccinate them in their car.
"It's a real person-centred approach, and I was so honoured and proud that the family carers trusted me to do it."
The clinic is on-going, with people now receiving an invite for their booster.
"You have to get it right the first time because people have to come back, and if you get it wrong, they won't come back," added Ms Crossley.
"The clinic has been shared locally, nationally and internationally - I've had calls with nurses from Canada and from all over the UK, asking 'how do do this?'"
The Royal College of Nursing said its awards showcased the diversity of nursing and recognised commitment, compassion and clinical excellence.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk