Former Sizewell police officer charged with rape and assault
- Published
A former police officer is due to appear in court charged with rape and assault.
Jason Corley, 41, was a serving police constable with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) based at Sizewell, Suffolk, at the time of the alleged offences, Norfolk Police said.
He has been charged with two counts of assault and rape, between 1 August 2020 and 3 February 2021.
He is expected to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court later.
The Civil Nuclear Constabulary is the armed police force in charge of protecting civil nuclear sites and nuclear materials in England, Scotland and Wales.
