East Rudham World War One commemorative statue stolen
- Published
Related Topics
A commemorative World War One statue has been stolen from a village roadside police have said.
The metal soldier, to mark remember the 1914 to 1918 conflict, was taken from East Rudham in Norfolk.
Police said the artwork that had Lest We Forget written on the base of it, was taken between 19:00 BST on Saturday 16 October and 08:00 the next day.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk