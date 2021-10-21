A47 Dereham crash: Woman dies after being hit by lorry
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on a major A-road in Norfolk.
Police said the woman, aged in her 30s, was hit by the Swanton Morley junction of the A47 at Dereham at about 01:30 BST. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours, but it has since reopened.
Norfolk Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
