Kent foal dies at Redwings with horrific burns from stable fire
- Published
A foal has died during surgery after he was severely burned in a fire described as a "barbaric act of cruelty".
Phoenix's left side was almost entirely burned, including third-degree burns, in a suspected arson attack in Ash, near Sevenoaks, Kent, on 3 August.
The four-month-old was receiving 24-hour care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, near Long Stratton, Norfolk.
Kent Police said a man was arrested on Wednesday, the day after Phoenix did not recover from general anaesthetic.
Redwings said it was "beyond devastated" and had previously described the attack as "heartbreaking" and a "barbaric act of cruelty".
The colt, who was seven weeks old at the time, lost most of his hair on his left side, and mane. Bandages were wrapped around his body every one to two days.
"They hid a very distressing picture," said Redwings, which said the true nature of Phoenix's injuries were "simply too horrific to share".
"Under his dressings his skin had fallen away leaving a very painful, red raw surface that was open to infection."
'Affectionate little pony'
In recent weeks it became clear he needed surgery to give him the best chance of a full and active life, the sanctuary said.
Healthy skin was due to be removed from his abdomen to create grafts for his severe burns.
"It's hard to describe how devastating Phoenix's loss has been for everyone at Redwings," said chief executive Lynn Cutress.
"Since he arrived, our vet team, in particular, had dedicated themselves 24 hours a day to his care and in the process discovered an affectionate little pony with one of the biggest hearts we had ever seen.
"Simply put, we all fell in love with him, and we all miss him dreadfully."
Kent Police said it was investigating the attack at a stable in Barnfield Park in Ash, which is a travellers' site.
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Eltham, south-east London, on suspicion of arson and released on bail.