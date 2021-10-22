BBC News

Norfolk coast: Cars left floating in high tide

Image source, Jessica Wilkinson
Image caption, Cars were lifted up during the high tide in Blakeney

Cars were left floating in sea water after a combination of high tide and bad weather affected the north Norfolk coast on Thursday.

The Environment Agency had issued flood warnings on Wednesday afternoon for the area from West Lynn to Gorleston.

These pictures were captured on the stretch between Wells-next-the-Sea and Cromer, including Blakeney.

One eyewitness in Blakeney saw that one car "had actually moved positions and was floating".

Image source, Reg Holl
Image caption, Heavy rain which came with Storm Aurore overnight increased water levels in Wells-next-the-Sea
Image source, Julia Fenn
Image caption, Flood warnings had been issued by the Environment agency on Wednesday afternoon

