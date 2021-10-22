Norfolk councillor suspended over racist and sexist posts re-elected
- Published
A councillor suspended from the Conservative Party for offensive social media posts has been elected in a Sprowston Town Council by-election.
Glenn Tingle was suspended on Monday evening after posting racist and sexist comments on Facebook.
However, Mr Tingle was still listed as a Conservative on Thursday's ballot paper.
He could now serve as an independent councillor, seek an alternative party or refuse to take the seat.
Should he refuse to take the seat, another by-election will be held.
Mr Tingle, who was vice-chairman of Old Catton Parish Council, made several Facebook posts - no longer available on the site - which were described by one district councillor as "disgusting".
They included comments that implied all women have a mental illness and cannot drive and that black footballers should beg the nation for forgiveness after missing penalties at the Euro 2020 finals, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Despite initially saying he "did not care" what people thought, on Monday Mr Tingle apologised for the posts and said he did not "have beef" with the footballers, but he felt that had he made a mistake in his job he would be expected to apologise.
He added that he was not a racist because his wife was Chinese and he had black and gay friends.
Simon Jones, chairman of the Norwich Conservative Federation, said Mr Tingle's suspension meant "he will not be able to represent the Conservative Party going forward or attend any function organised by the Conservative Party."
He added: "The executive has also stated 'they find the views expressed unacceptable and will not tolerate them from members of the Norwich Conservative Party'."
Mr Jones also explained that Mr Tingle had not been removed from the ballot paper as it was too late to withdraw him and asking the council to reprint the ballots would be inappropriate due to the cost to the taxpayer.
By-election results
Mr Tingle received 460 of the 1,075 votes cast.
Labour candidate Kenneth Lashley received 398 votes, while independent candidate Robert Storke received 211.
Mr Tingle, who has previously stood as a UKIP candidate in national elections, did not attend the count and has not responded to requests for comment since Monday.