Six spiking incidents reported to Norfolk Police over weekend
- Published
Police said they received six reports of people being spiked in Norfolk over the weekend.
Norfolk Police said there were five incidents at three separate venues in Norwich's Prince Of Wales Road area, and one at a premises in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth.
It said officers were investigating the possible use of an injection in four of the six incidents.
The force urged people heading to pubs and clubs to be vigilant.
People can either be spiked when a substance is put in their drink, or victims can be injected with a needle.
Ch Insp Ed Brown said: "There has been an increase in people's awareness of this type of incident in the past couple of weeks, and as a result we have seen an increase in reporting of spike related incidents.
"We are taking these reports extremely seriously and inquiries are ongoing."
The force said officers were working with venues across the county to "ensure the night-time economy is a safe space for people to enjoy".
Ch Insp Brown said officers would be patrolling key night-time areas over the Halloween weekend which was expected to be "busier than usual".
"However, it is important people are vigilant and look out for each other," he added.
"If you think someone has been spiked, then you should let bar staff or a door supervisor know.
"Stay with the person you suspect has been spiked and seek medical help if their condition worsens."
