Dippy: Dinosaur tour nears end as 200,000 visit Norwich Cathedral
- Published
More than 200,000 people have visited Dippy the dinosaur during his 16-week stay in Norwich.
The 26m (85ft) Diplodocus, on loan from the Natural History Museum, has been on display in the cathedral since 13 July.
It will be illuminated for evening visitors this week ahead of a farewell service on Sunday afternoon.
The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hodges, said the popularity of Dippy, its accompanying exhibition and other events, had been "truly amazing".
"Our prehistoric guest has been so incredibly popular and inspired so many people of all ages," she said.
Norwich Cathedral is Dippy's eighth and final stop on a nationwide tour, which began in 2018 to teach people about the natural world.
