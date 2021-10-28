Two men in critical condition after four stabbed in Norwich
Two men are in a critical condition in hospital after four were found stabbed.
Police were called to a property in Hemming Way, Norwich, just after 17:00 BST on Wednesday and found a man in his 20s injured.
Soon after, the ambulance service reported three men had been found stabbed on nearby Marriott's Way footpath, close to Baker Street.
Five men have been arrested and Norfolk Police said it believed the incident was isolated, with no wider threat.
All four injured men were all taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment, where two were in a critical condition.
The other two were said to have serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police said inquiries were in their early stages and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
