Two questioned in Norwich murder inquiry after body found
- Published
Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat have been released under investigation.
The victim, named by police as 63-year-old Leslie Smith, was found dead in Suffolk Square, Norwich, on Sunday 17 October.
Officers said the cause of death remained inconclusive after two post-mortem examinations, but that unlawful injury could not be ruled out.
A 38-year-old man and a woman, 37, were questioned by police.
Senior investigating officer Chris Burgess said: "We're still working to establish the circumstances of how Mr Smith died through CCTV, forensic, witness and house-to-house inquiries.
"I'd encourage anyone living in the area who believes they might have information which could help... to come forward."
