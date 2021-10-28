BBC News

Two questioned in Norwich murder inquiry after body found

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, A man was found dead in a flat on Sunday 17 October

Two people arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat have been released under investigation.

The victim, named by police as 63-year-old Leslie Smith, was found dead in Suffolk Square, Norwich, on Sunday 17 October.

Officers said the cause of death remained inconclusive after two post-mortem examinations, but that unlawful injury could not be ruled out.

A 38-year-old man and a woman, 37, were questioned by police.

Senior investigating officer Chris Burgess said: "We're still working to establish the circumstances of how Mr Smith died through CCTV, forensic, witness and house-to-house inquiries.

"I'd encourage anyone living in the area who believes they might have information which could help... to come forward."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.