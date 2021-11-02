Stuart Williamson charged with murdering missing Diane Douglas
A 56-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who was reported missing.
Stuart Williamson is accused of killing Diane Douglas, 58, from Colton, near Norwich, between 1 and 31 December 2018.
Ms Douglas' family reported her as missing on 21 October this year after efforts to reach her were unsuccessful.
Mr Williamson, of Barford Road, Colton, is due at Norwich Magistrates' Court later.
He was arrested in Wales on Saturday and remains in police custody.
Norfolk Police said relatives had lost contact with Ms Douglas for several years.
A police cordon is in place at a property in Barford Road, where searches are continuing.
