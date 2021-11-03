Diane Douglas: Human remains found in search for missing woman
Human remains have been found during a search for a woman thought to have been murdered almost three years ago, police said.
Norfolk Police launched a "no-body" murder investigation at the weekend after Diane Douglas's family reported her missing.
Since then, searches have been taking place at a property near Norwich, where police said human remains were found.
Stuart Williamson, 56, has been charged with her murder.
Norfolk Police said excavation work carried out in the garden of the property in Colton led to human remains being found.
The force said while formal identification would take place in due course, officers believed the remains to be those of Ms Douglas.
A Home Office post-mortem examination would take place in due course, it said.
Ms Douglas's family reported her as missing on 21 October after efforts to reach her were unsuccessful.
Detectives declared the case a "no body" murder investigation after inquiries revealed she had not been seen for a significant period.
Ms Douglas would have been either 55 or 56 at the time of her death, police said.
Mr Williamson, of Barford Road, Colton, was charged by police on Monday after being arrested in Wales at the weekend.
He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday and his case is listed for trial on 19 April.
He is accused of murdering Ms Douglas between 1 and 31 December 2018.
