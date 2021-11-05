Former Norfolk Police officer jailed over indecent images of children
A former police officer who was arrested while on duty has been jailed over indecent images of children.
Neal Porter was an officer for Norfolk Police when he was arrested in October 2020.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to taking an indecent image of a child, distributing an image of a child and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.
He was sentenced to two years in prison at Norwich Crown Court.
Porter, from the Watton area, was also placed on the sex offenders register and given a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.
Norfolk Police said it was informed of allegations relating to Porter engaging in sexual activity with a boy under 16 years old.
During a police interview the officer, who was based at Wymondham, admitted to being in a sexual relationship with someone he had met on a dating app, but said he believed he was over 16 years old.
'No excuse'
The force said Porter was "immediately suspended" before he was charged with the offences relating to indecent images.
No charges were brought over the sexual activity with a child "due to evidential difficulties", the force said.
In December, Porter was dismissed from the force for gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Paul Sanford said: "There's no excuses for Porter's behaviour; he knew what he was doing was wrong and the fact he was a serving police officer at the time only makes it worse.
"The subject of police conduct rightly remains under increased scrutiny in the aftermath of the Sarah Everard case. Public confidence has been damaged and for me it's really important the public know we expect the utmost professionalism and the highest standards of personal conduct from officers."
