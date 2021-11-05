Tesco to close Norwich city centre Express store
A city centre Tesco store is due to close, the supermarket giant said.
Tesco said its Guildhall Hill Express store in Norwich would close in May 2022 after the firm had been served notice on the building's lease.
It said it had secured a site for a new Express store nearby but could not yet confirm the location.
"We serve a fantastic community in Norwich and remain committed to the city," a spokesman for the firm said.
"We are very pleased to have secured a site for a new Express store nearby and look forward to continuing to serve the local area."
The building was previously Chamberlin's department store, described as the "most celebrated store in Norwich in the late 19th and early 20th centuries" by the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.
Plans for a 91-bedroom hotel to be built above and behind the Tesco store were granted approval by Norwich City Council in the summer.
