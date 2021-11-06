Police investigating Newton Flotman fatal house fire
- Published
Police are investigating after a body was discovered following a house fire in the early hours of the morning.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to the property in Old Street in Newton Flotman, south of Norwich, at about 03:50 GMT.
Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained, while the cause of the blaze remains unknown.
A police cordon remains in place while police and fire investigators try to establish its cause.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk