Norwich: Death of man found in river not suspicious
- Published
The death of a man whose body was found in a river is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
The man, who was in his 50s, was found in the River Wensum in Norwich on Friday.
Norfolk Police said they were called shortly before 14:00 GMT to Barker Street, off Marriott's Way.
The man was recovered from the water and his death was initially treated as unexplained. Police said a file was being prepared for the coroner.
