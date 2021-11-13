The Gorleston beach huts giving seaside serenity to families
Demand for beach huts in the resort of Gorleston in Norfolk is rising, with the council planning to have at least 70 in place by the spring. So what's the big attraction? The BBC spoke to locals who consider this corner of the East of England a "place of tranquillity".
For some, the wide, sandy beach at Gorleston is their earliest memory.
Separated from Great Yarmouth by the mouth of River Yare, Gorleston has a magic all of its own, considered more traditional and quaint than its flashy big sister.
But it is no stranger to national attention - in recent years it has become both a film set and a Banksy muse.
Now Great Yarmouth Borough Council is increasing the number of beach huts along the promenades, to allow more families to enjoy Gorleston all year round.
'It is a very precious place'
Michaela Davies, 55, and her fiancé Tim Atkins, 61, own two beach huts at Gorleston - called Bertie and Betty.
"I lost my brother Mark to cancer four years ago," Ms Davies says.
"We were like twins - he was 10 months older than me - and we spent a lot of time here at the beach. It just seemed fitting to buy Bertie and Betty and share them with local people."
Ms Davies, who overcame breast cancer 10 years ago, set up Wellness Wednesday with her son Alex. It offers respite to carers or people living with cancer, allowing them access to their huts for free every week.
"So many people have said either their parents had beach huts when they were young, or they are experiencing beach huts for the first time. It's given them a new perspective of their home town," she says.
"Local people really cherish their beach and promenade, it is a very precious place, they're very protective of it.
"Cancer treatment is gruelling and takes every ounce of your energy to get through, but I know positivity is the best antidote.
"When people go to the beach to get some air or walk their dogs, they get to escape to a place that's really positive.
"You just unplug, you forget about your phone. You have this fantastic soundtrack of the sea. Every day you come down here it's completely different. It's such a joy."
'The beach is healing'
Tracy Corbett, 58, from Norwich, is checking out the beach huts in her work as a Macmillan Neighbour.
"For me, it's just sitting here, listening to the sound of the waves in the background. It's therapeutic," she says.
"I love the beach and the way it clears my head, plus today I get precious time with my sister.
"The beach is healing, the sea is healing, whether it's snow or sunshine, walking the dog, with a friend or alone. Sometimes people just need that hour or two to clear their head space.
"Nothing beats the mind-cleansing of the seaside."
This week, her sister Caroline McLeland, 63, is visiting from Spain.
"It's lovely to come back home - we don't get enough time together," she says.
'A comfortable home from home'
Annie Cook, 61, and her husband Martin, 62, live in Norwich and are currently decorating their new beach hut, bought on a 10-year lease.
"I was born in Gorleston and grew up in Great Yarmouth and my earliest memory is on Gorleston beach, I just love it," Mrs Cook says.
"I feel like I've come home."
The couple are retired and intend to spend weekdays by the sea with their two dogs - and get back into reading.
"The first time I came down to look at them I was a bit sceptical, but I went with Annie's gut feel," Mr Cook admits.
"Annie always wanted to live by the sea and this is the next best thing. Sea view, lounge, kitchen, all in one. It's a comfortable home from home.
"We're looking forward to the winter as well. It's a real opportunity to sit down and stop, read a good book and just listen to the water."
Mrs Cook adds: "I retired on 5 November after 20-odd years in the NHS. We won't be renting it - it's for us and family and friends."
They also want to pass on that first memory to their granddaughter, so she can "experience the smell of the sea".
This month, 18 huts have been added along the Lower Promenade, bringing the total to 48. By the spring, that number will rise to 70.
Costing in the region of £20,000, and with council rents from £43.75 a week in low season, there is already a lengthy waiting list for prospective buyers and hirers.
"It's not about profit, it's about regeneration," says Jane Beck, head of assets at Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
"You only have to look at this fabulous area, the magnificent beach. We're lucky to be in this environment, and people can come and enjoy it all year round."
